While Bella Swan had an undying love for Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, Kristen Stewart wasn’t quite so enamored with the 104-year-old heartthrob. The actor played Bella in all five Twilight movies between 2008 and 2012, starring opposite Robert Pattinson, who portrayed her onscreen love interest Edward.

On a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Stewart was asked by host Amanda Hirsch if she wasn’t fond of her Twilight character in retrospect, and labeled “a little desperate” for changing her entire life to pursue a relationship with a vampire.

Stewart agreed with Hirsch’s stance, revealing that if she was in Bella’s shoes, she wouldn’t have stuck around for long. “He was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself,” the actor explained. “I would have broken up with him immediately.”

Recalling one Twilight scene in which Edward doesn’t allow Bella to live as a vampire, Stewart added, “I mean if I was like, ‘Hey, I want to try that,’ and he was like, ‘No, this is just for me,’ I would be like, ‘Well, this is also just for me. My whole life. Without you.’”

The actor concluded that, while she understands Edward’s instinct to protect Bella, “You gotta let a girl make her own choices.”

Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Fotonoticias/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling novel series, The Twilight Saga follows high school student Bella (Stewart) as she becomes infatuated with a dashing vampire Edward (Pattinson), despite the dangers their relationship brings.

Although Stewart isn’t #TeamEdward, she and her former co-star Pattinson dated for four years between 2009 and 2013 — a relationship the actor previously described as a “product.”

“People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly,” she told The New York Times in 2018. “It wasn’t real life anymore. And that was gross to me.”

Stewart’s Edward Cullen revelation isn’t the only time she’s reflected on her Twilight days as of late. Appearing recently on WhoWhatWear, the actor revisited her character’s wardrobe, including her wedding dress in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1, which she declared her favorite outfit.

“I love that dress so much,” she said of the lace gown. “I remember getting into it. It felt like getting into a real wedding dress.”