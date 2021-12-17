Since becoming a household name as the star of the Twilight film series, Kristen Stewart has been a tabloid and celebrity gossip website mainstay, with perhaps more attention paid to who she dates than to her talents on the screen. The Golden Globe-nominated performer’s relationships with people like Rupert Sanders, Stella Maxwell, Alicia Cargile and her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson all made headlines, but none of them lasted. Now, it seems the potential future Oscar nominee has found the true love of her life.

In late 2021, Stewart revealed she had become engaged to her girlfriend of more than two years, screenwriter and actor Dylan Meyer. The pair was quick to admit their love for each another, and while neither one is big on sharing every little detail of their lives on social media or in the press, they also aren’t hiding.

Here’s a look at the Spencer actor and her girlfriend’s relationship timeline, from when they met to planning a wedding six years later.

2013: An Early Meeting

While it would be years before they began any sort of romantic entanglement, Stewart and Meyer apparently met way back in 2013. During a visit to The Howard Stern Show in 2019, the Charlie’s Angels star explained that they got to know one another only slightly while on a film set, though she didn’t mention which project she was working on. Apparently, nothing much happened at the time, and it wasn’t until they reconnected at a party more than half a decade later that anything exciting would take place.

August 2019: First Seen Together

For months before there was any connection between Stewart and Meyer (at least as far as the public was concerned), the actor had been in an on-again, off-again romantic situation with Stella Maxwell, a model from New Zealand. The pair had split publicly, but then went on a vacation where they were seen together. Just weeks later, a photographer caught Stewart making out with Meyer in New York City, and it seems the two have been going strong ever since.

August/September 2019: “I Love You”

Stewart and Meyer didn’t waste any time going from acquaintances to a serious couple, and it didn’t take them very long to say those three very important words. While chatting with Howard Stern, the movie star admitted that the pair uttered “I love you” to each other after just two weeks. “It was, like, really late, and we were in some shitty bar, and her friends… they walked out,” she began, before concluding, “and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so fucking in love with you.’”

October 2019: Making It Official

A month or two after saying “I love you” to one another, Stewart and Meyer were ready to make it official and let the world know how they felt about one another. The screenwriter of the pair posted a black-and-white photo booth-style snap of the couple kissing, captioning the image, “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

November 2019: Admitting It’s Love

While Stewart was on The Howard Stern Show, the controversial host jumped right into her personal life by asking if she was in love, and the actor wasn’t shy about admitting it. “Yeah... the answer is yes,” she said. When Stern pushed things even further and questioned if the talent would propose herself, she became even bolder: “Yes. I can’t f*cking wait!” Admitting that it was perhaps a bit too soon to pop the question, Stewart added, “I want to be, like, somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.”

April 2020: “Absolute Favorite Person”

For the first time as a couple, Meyer headed to her Instagram to wish her partner a happy birthday. The screenwriter shared a heartwarming picture of the two, referring to the actor as her “absolute favorite person.”

September 2020: Kristen’s IG Takeover

2020 was pretty low-key for Stewart (for most people, actually), but she made one “appearance” for a good cause. Meyer shared upfront that Stewart doesn’t have her own Instagram account, so she was turning the mic over to her girlfriend for a special post. The Spencer star captioned a snap of herself in a “VOTE” T-shirt with comments like, “I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear,” and, in her usual fashion, “So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your f*cking lives.”

November 2020: Time To Vote

Keeping with the political theme, Meyer begged her thousands of followers to vote in the presidential election as well. She shared a very sweet photo of her and Stewart, one which didn’t really connect to the day, but that didn’t matter. It got people’s attention! Meyer captioned the image with a call to action, writing in part, “There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference. The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don’t waste it.”

April 2021: Another Year, Another Birthday

Meyer again took to Instagram to show her love for Stewart, and also to wish her a happy birthday. She took her caption a step further by referring to her love and an unidentified (but adorable) dog as a “cute little family.” The short and succinct message is sweet and it showed that the two women were becoming very serious.

October 2021: “Princess”

Before Stewart’s new movie Spencer hit theaters everywhere in the world, the film was screened at a handful of festivals and for critics, and it didn’t take long for the praise to pour in from seemingly everyone who saw the artistic take on Princess Diana’s life. In the middle of all the excitement, Meyer congratulated her girlfriend with another public show of support. She posted a picture of the two lying on a carpet in an otherwise empty home, captioning the snap, “Awful proud of this hard-working princess,” which is an obvious reference to Stewart’s latest role.

November 2021: Revealing The Engagement

Just days after the story broke that Stewart and Meyer had become engaged, the actor went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her acclaimed new film, and the conversation began with the host congratulating her on her big relationship milestone. Stewart was quick to praise her to-be wife, saying playfully that she “knocked it out of the park,” and adding, “No, I scored.”