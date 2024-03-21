Kristen Stewart Still Loves Bella Swan's Twilight Wedding Dress

Kristen Stewart remembers her Twilight wardrobe fondly. The actor revisited some of her most memorable looks during a recent appearance on WhoWhatWear, and the wedding dress she wore as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 stood out as a clear favorite.

“I love that dress so much,” she said of the French Chantilly lace gown. “I remember getting into it. It felt like getting into a real wedding dress. I was being hidden in some room with, like, heaters and I was like, ‘It’s too hot in here and my makeup’s melting off.’”

“And they’re like, ‘Well we’re not going to be ready for another 30 minutes.’ It was like, ‘But I’m ready now. This is the time that I can play the bride,’” Stewart added.

The actor, who is engaged to her fiancée Dylan Meyer, also described her Twilight gown as the kind of “classic wedding dress” she could envision wearing at her own wedding. “I think if I were to ever do like a classic wedding dress, this is kind of the one,” she continued, before clarifying that she likely won’t choose this particular style.

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan in Twilight. Summit Entertainment / 'Twilight'

The Twilight movie saga is based on the novel series by Stephenie Meyer, who turned to famed designer Carolina Herrera when searching for Bella’s (Stewart) wedding dress. “Being a big follower of The Twilight Saga, I was very flattered to be a part of this fantastic project,” Herrera recalled to Vogue in 2011, adding that she knew the gown “had to be magical.”

Herrera also recalled that Stewart was pleased with the wedding dress design at the initial fitting. “When Kristen put the dress on and looked in the mirror, she was very moved,” she told Vogue. “In that moment she was not an actress or a character in a film, she was a bride, and a happy one at that.”

Twilight author Meyer was equally thrilled with Bella’s gown. “I wanted the dress to be something special, not something that you're going to see every day,” she previously told E! News. “I love what Carolina did with it, she came up with a stunning concept. It's similar to what I envisioned but with added elements.”