In 2005, Stephenie Meyer’s paranormal romance, Twilight, took the world by storm, launching what Forbes called a “Vampire Mania.” The book series ended with Breaking Dawn, which landed in stores in August 2008, just three short months ahead of the Twilight film adaptation’s premiere. Now, following the release of Midnight Sun — Meyer’s long-awaited novel, which tells the events of Twilight from Edward’s point of view — in 2020, newcomers are left wondering how to watch the Twilight movies in order. Luckily, the entire Twilight Saga is streaming on Netflix as of July 16, and Bustle has the full rundown of all five films ready below. Spoilers for the Twilight Saga follow.

The Twilight Saga centers on high-schooler Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), who moves to the sleepy town of Forks, Washington to live with her dad (Billy Burke) after her mom remarries. There, she befriends Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), an alluring young man who always seems to turn up right where Bella needs him, and Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), a Quileute teenager who warns her that Edward belongs to a clan of vampires. The series follows Bella, Edward, Jacob, and their friends as they fight to create a safe, loving home for their families.

Below, a breakdown of the Twilight movies in order, from the humble beginnings of Twilight to Breaking Dawn — Part 2’s epic conclusion.

1 Twilight (2008) Bella Swan’s the new girl in Forks, Washington, and although she doesn’t have a problem making friends — and even has a few romantic leads — one of her classmates in particular seems to want nothing whatsoever to do with her. The enigmatic Edward Cullen is a class-A jerk... so why does he keep saving her life again and again? Watch on Netflix

2 New Moon (2009) Settling into life in Forks hasn’t been a breeze for Bella... and that was before Edward dumped her and left town. Her close friend Jacob does his best to raise her spirits, but when he abruptly cuts ties with her as well, Bella realizes that vampires may not be the only legendary beings living in Forks. Watch on Netflix

3 Eclipse (2010) Reunited at last, Bella and Edward are contemplating taking their relationship to the next level. Thought getting married fresh out of high school isn’t exactly what Bella had in mind, it might be the only way she can avoid growing old without Edward. But they debate settling down, a war against the Cullens is brewing, and Edward isn’t the only man vying for Bella’s heart. Watch on Netflix

4 Breaking Dawn — Part 1 (2011) Bella’s getting married, and not everyone is thrilled, but she certainly is. Hurdles still stand in front of the couple’s domestic bliss, though: if making love to her new husband doesn’t kill her, then giving birth to a not-quite-human baby almost certainly will. With Bella holding on in a fragile state, alliances are tested, and a battle between the Cullens and the Quileute looms on the horizon. Watch on Netflix