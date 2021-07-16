In 2005, Stephenie Meyer’s paranormal romance, Twilight, took the world by storm, launching what Forbes called a “Vampire Mania.” The book series ended with Breaking Dawn, which landed in stores in August 2008, just three short months ahead of the Twilight film adaptation’s premiere. Now, following the release of Midnight Sun — Meyer’s long-awaited novel, which tells the events of Twilight from Edward’s point of view — in 2020, newcomers are left wondering how to watch the Twilight movies in order. Luckily, the entire Twilight Saga is streaming on Netflix as of July 16, and Bustle has the full rundown of all five films ready below. Spoilers for the Twilight Saga follow.
The Twilight Saga centers on high-schooler Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), who moves to the sleepy town of Forks, Washington to live with her dad (Billy Burke) after her mom remarries. There, she befriends Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), an alluring young man who always seems to turn up right where Bella needs him, and Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), a Quileute teenager who warns her that Edward belongs to a clan of vampires. The series follows Bella, Edward, Jacob, and their friends as they fight to create a safe, loving home for their families.
Below, a breakdown of the Twilight movies in order, from the humble beginnings of Twilight to Breaking Dawn — Part 2’s epic conclusion.