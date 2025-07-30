Kristin Davis’ emotions on Sex and the City sometimes aren’t just for the cameras. On a recent episode of her podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, the actor opened up a scene from the Season 2 episode “Chicken Dance” that she said was “embarrassing” to film.

In the episode, Charlotte attends the wedding of her friend and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon)’s interior decorator, Madeline (Carrie Preston), who quickly falls in love with Miranda’s long-distance friend Jeremy, and marries him in less than a month.

At the reception, Charlotte has a rendezvous with the best man, Martin, and meets his father, who asks her for a dance. However, he then gropes her during their dance, causing her to scream and confront Martin, who doesn’t believe her story.

As Davis explained on her podcast, Charlotte’s reaction was her actual “real mad face,” in part because the director of the episode instructed the best man’s dad to “grab her ass” harder. “I'm mad that I had to do it,” she explained. “I'm mad that this man had to grab my butt. It's, like, mortifying, you know?”

However, it didn’t help that Davis and the production team were filming in the middle of the night, and everyone was “exhausted.” In fact, she said an entire line of crew members had fallen asleep against the wall as she shot the groping scene. “I remember thinking, like, ‘Man, we got a crazy show,’” she said. “Up all night long for 24 hours trying to make this craziness? Wow.”

Kristin’s Least Favorite SATC Scenes

This is not the first time that Davis has expressed regret over SATC scenes. On a March episode of the podcast, she revealed that she wanted to entirely cut a Season 6 plot before filming it, where Charlotte and her husband, Harry (Evan Handler), try to indulge in a fancy French cheese tasting, but get food poisoning and end up on the bathroom floor.

“I just hated that storyline so much,” she said. “I went to [writers] Elisa Zuritsky and Julia Rottenberg and said, ‘Please, do we have to do this? Why?’” However, it somehow passed the SATC writers’ rule that every plot on the show must have happened to someone in real life. Therefore, Davis’ wishes were overruled.

“I think it was based on a story where someone went to France and had a similar experience with their decadent cheeses, which we’re not used to here,” she said. “I didn’t like that. I didn’t want to lay on the floor of the bathroom with Evan in stained T-shirts. Ick.”