On Sex and the City, Charlotte’s current husband Harry never met her ex, Trey, despite representing her in the divorce — or did they? A viral Sex and the City deleted scene sees them meet face-to-face, proving why Harry (Evan Handler) was exactly what Charlotte (Kristin Davis) needed, even if she didn’t know it at the time.

The scene was filmed for the Season 5 finale, “I Love a Charade,” in which the foursome — Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte — head to the Hamptons for the Bobby Fine and Bitsy von Muffling’s wedding.

Miranda warns Charlotte that Trey (Kyle MacLachlan) just walked into their pool party before leaving to avoid the awkward scene. Charlotte immediately gets nervous about seeing him for the first time since the divorce, and asks Harry to button up his shirt and look less laid-back.

Instead, Harry doubles down on his chill mode and removes the shirt completely as Trey walks up. The exes greet each other with tense pleasantries, before Harry walks up to introduce himself. “Hi, I’m Harry Goldenblatt, I handled your divorce,” he tells Trey confidently, before asking Charlotte to put sunscreen on his sunburned back. Needless to say, Trey and Charlotte are speechless.

Kristin Davis and Evan Handler during 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - HBO After Party in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Most Reddit fans thought the scene was hilarious, with one calling Harry’s nonchalant behavior a “power move.” But many also agreed that leaving it on the cutting room floor was the best decision. Regardless, it would’ve been a key point in Charlotte’s journey of letting go of her superficial romantic standards and going public with Harry.

While the moment was hilarious for Charlotte and Harry shippers, it also spawned some wishes to find out what Trey would be up to now, with one fan suggesting that MacLachlan could reprise his role on And Just Like That. “He sees her happy, she sees him in a happy relationship, and they make peace with the past,” they suggested.

Although Charlotte and Harry are living their happily ever after, AJLT does have a penchant for bringing back ghosts of the ladies’ past (ahem, Aidan), so you never know who could pop up again.