Kristin Davis didn’t always have a good time stepping into Charlotte York’s shoes. On the March 13 episode of her podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, the actor revealed the one Sex and the City plotline she didn’t want to film. In fact, she even tried to convince the creative team to drop it.

Davis recalled a Season 6 episode where Charlotte and her husband Harry (Evan Handler) were supposed to indulge in a fancy French cheese tasting on a romantic date. Instead, they both got a bout of food poisoning and just kept getting sicker throughout the night, ending up on the bathroom floor.

“I just hated that storyline so much,” she admitted. “I went to [writers] Elisa Zuritsky and Julia Rottenberg and said, ‘Please, do we have to do this? Why?’” According to Cynthia Nixon, SATC had a rule that every storyline must have happened to one of the show’s writers or someone they knew well. “The outlandish physical, sexual things, they really did happen,” she said.

Somehow, this plot passed that test. “They were like, ‘It’s so funny,’” Davis recalled. “I think it was based on a story where someone went to France and had a similar experience with their decadent cheeses, which we’re not used to here. I didn’t like that. I didn’t want to lay on the floor of the bathroom with Evan in stained T-shirts. Ick.”

SATC Storylines That Were Cut

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While Davis had to act out food poisoning against her wishes, some storylines were cut from SATC and the reboot And Just Like That..., and she isn’t happy about all of them.

In a previous podcast episode, Davis revealed that Charlotte was supposed to reunite with her ex-husband Trey on AJLT, but the idea was nixed due to actor Kyle MacLachlan. Davis said their characters’ encounter would’ve carried “an almost sad note,” which MacLachlan didn’t love.

“I did give him a hard time the other day, and then he explained his point of view, and I did understand it,” she recalled. “When you have played such a wonderful part in the past that people have such a great memory of... you want it to kind of stay in this glorious place, and I think he just didn’t want there to be kind of a sad note to the end. So I get that.”