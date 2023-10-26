This Bachelor In Paradise Spoiler Teases Kylee & Aven’s Future

Kylee Russell and Aven Jones’ Bachelor in Paradise connection was written in the stars — and the emojis. To recap: Kylee was crushing on Aven before she even went on Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, she shared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Obviously, things with Zach didn’t work out. But Aven sent Kylee a flirty flame emoji on Instagram, signaling his interest before the pair officially met on the beaches of Mexico this summer.

In their respective BiP profiles, Kylee and Aven made their attraction known to each other. “I have been intrigued by him since his season of The Bachelorette, as well as seeing him on social media,” Kylee wrote, adding that she was curious to see if they had a “love connection.”

Aven, for his part, echoed that interest: “She is my type, seems really down to Earth, carries herself so well!”

A Match Made In Paradise?

Even though Aven wasn’t among the first round of beachgoers — leading Kylee into a brief love triangle with Will Urena and Olivia Lewis — he connected with Kylee upon his arrival, and things moved quickly.

By the show’s Oct. 19 episode, Kylee revealed in a confessional that she wanted to get engaged to Aven.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I just want to explore this and explore things with you ... [and] if it doesn’t work out, I’m not gonna stay here,” she told Aven. The communication!

Fortunately, he was on the same page. “There is basically no one who could come down here that’s gonna deter me from you,” he said.

Given their mutual crushing and steady connection so far, Kylee and Aven may be one of Bachelor in Paradise Season 9’s successful couples. But are there any other clues about their relationship?

Spoilers Say...

Indeed, there are! Reality Steve has had the scoop on Kylee and Aven from shortly after BiP wrapped filming. Spoilers ahead!

According to the Bachelor Nation blogger, the pair were spotted partying “in the same group” this summer. Back in July, he wasn’t sure if they were still a technical couple. But in August, he shared a promising update on his podcast.

“Clearly, post-show, they are together,” he said, adding that he assumed they left as a couple but skipped Fantasy Suites. “I don’t believe they got engaged at the end ... I could be wrong.” Reality Steve reports that they both posted Instagrams from a concert and football game in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Kylee lives.

Kylee also recently shared a snap of her and Aven in Mexico captioned, “fire emoji” — a sweet nod to their first interaction. Sure, BiP contestants post about each other even if they’re not still coupled up in the real world. But it’s interesting, nonetheless!