A big difference between The Bachelor or Bachelorette and its Paradise spin-off is that the latter’s romances don’t always end in engagements. Bachelor in Paradise films at a whirlwind pace, leaving the stars with less time to form deep connections. Sometimes that step happens well after leaving the beach, as was the case with Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, who got engaged this summer after meeting in Mexico two years ago.

However, the Paradise Season 9 promos have teased an actual wedding right on the beach. Host Jesse Palmer seems to serve as officiant, but it’s hard to make heads or tails of other details. (Last season, Palmer offered to officiate a wedding for Serene Russell and Brandon Jones, who declined.)

In promo clips, Palmer pronounces two people as “man and wife,” and there’s a ring and an emotional reaction shot from an audience of Paradise denizens. So the wedding might be for real!

There’s just one big question: Who gets married on Bachelor in Paradise?

According to Season 9 rumors and reports (spoilers ahead!), there are several happy couples this time around. Reality Steve reports that Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock, Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei, and Aven Jones and Kylee Russell all form connections on the beach.

But the Bachelor Nation blogger doesn’t predict any of those couples tie the knot. Instead, the pairing isn’t from this season at all: It’s Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin from Season 7!

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

As you’ll remember, the pair got engaged on the beach in 2021. “I can’t see my life without you,” Kenny told Mari during the emotional proposal. “You’re such an amazing woman that you’ve changed my whole outlook on life.”

The couple have already shared plans to get married in Puerto Rico this November, and Reality Steve suggests a bonus beach wedding could have been a “favor to production.” Plus, as they told Bachelor Nation last year, they’re having another celebration in Chicago in early 2024, so what’s one more event on the wedding itinerary?

Kenny and Mari getting married on the beach actually makes a lot of sense. For starters, several Paradise couples have done the same, choosing to celebrate their nuptials where they first got together. And in the same interview, Mari said they were “of course ... going to have [their] Bachelor Nation family at the wedding.” She seemed to be referring to their Puerto Rico nuptials, but maybe she was sneakily dropping breadcrumbs this whole time.