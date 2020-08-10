The Kardashian-Jenners Broke Out The Family Photo Album For Kylie's Birthday

In celebration of her 23rd birthday, Kylie Jenner's family posted tributes to the makeup mogul that are full of throwback photos. Jenner officially turned 23 on August 10, and while there's no sign of a big bash in the works during this unusual year, her friends and family are finding other ways to celebrate her. From a loving message from big sister Khloé Kardashian to her mom Kris Jenner's post full of praise for Kylie as a mother, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister is feeling the love.

One of the first people to post a tribute to Kylie was Khloé, who included a series of photos that highlighted their bond through years. Despite their age difference, the sisters have always been close, as Khloé's collection of family pics shows. The Good American founder's lengthy caption praised her little sister's sense of humor and empathy, while also marveling at how it seems impossible that she's now an adult with a daughter of her own.

"Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family!" Khloé wrote in part. "May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter! I will love you until the end of time! I will happily spend forever proving it."

Not to be outdone, Kris wrote her own special message to her youngest daughter, which she shared alongside photos of Kylie as a baby and Kylie with her own daughter, Stormi. Kris' message read in part, "you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy.... you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy! You have the biggest heart and I’m beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart!"

Meanwhile, Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner kept her message short and sweet. Rather than pen a lengthy post, she shared a series of photos featuring her and her little sister through the years, and captioned one of the most recent ones, "Happy birthday, @kyliejenner!" It's not exactly an opus, but Kendall's birthday message is still special thanks to the inclusion of some truly spectacular throwback photos.

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to poke fun at the lack of a traditional Kardashian blow out, sharing a photo on her Stories from Khloé's birthday party photobooth, and crossing out her sister's name for Kylie's!

And later in the day, Kim Kardashian also shared her own batch of throwbacks, noting, "Looking for pictures and finding so many funny memories makes me so happy!"

It's unclear how Kylie will be celebrating her big day — although a game of UNO is a safe bet — but her mom and sisters are sending her lots of good wishes from afar.