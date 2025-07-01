Kylie Jenner is a girl’s girl. Apart from being open about the exact specifications of her breast augmentation procedure so others can replicate the look, she also consistently offers merchandise that makes the girlies look and feel good through her business empires, Kylie Cosmetics and Khy. Furthermore, she listens to what her customers want.

When Kylie Cosmetics shoppers requested glossy lip products instead of matte, she delivered. And when Khy shoppers demanded she restock her sold-out collections, she did. That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday, July 1.

In March, Khy dropped a latex capsule in collaboration with Poster Girl. Like many of the brand’s limited-edition drops, shoppers immediately took to the high-gloss pieces, causing them to sell out. Now, after a waitlist that hit 20,000 people, Jenner is finally restocking the collection and introducing the pieces in a new colorway: metallic silver.

Kylie’s Plunging Co-Ords

To accompany the restock announcement, Jenner modeled the new merch, like she always does. The reality TV star wore a top with a décolletage-baring plunge. If that detail wasn’t risqué enough, the deep neckline also featured an inverted-V detail to draw more attention to the cleavage. The body-hugging piece featured a curved hem that ran higher at the waist and dipped down the center to cover the navel.

For a streamlined look, Jenner paired it with a matching chrome maxi skirt that hit just above her ankles. Since the fabric was tight, her skirt featured a high slit that ran down the back — you know, to make some semblance of movement possible. The latex-on-latex look was so seamless, it gave the illusion of one long dress.

Her Controversial Shoes

Since her fabric was statement enough, she skipped accessories altogether except for a barely there choice: naked heels. See-through footwear has been gaining traction for a hot minute, despite fashion fans remaining divided on the toe-flaunting style. Jenner, however, can’t resist a polarizing trend. So, she wore the nakedest shoe to ever naked and chose a PVC peep-toe mule.

Shop Her Look

If you didn’t get a chance to grab a piece during the collab’s first drop, now’s your chance. Jenner’s plunge top and skirt are available for $182 and $234, respectively. The colorway is also available as a latex bodysuit ($148) and minidress ($259).

Cop it before it’s gone.