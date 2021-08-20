Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her second child with Travis Scott, as first reported by Page Six. One source told the outlet that Jenner’s family was “thrilled” about the news, which would give Stormi a little sister and the whole Kardashian-Jenner family one more cousin for its ever-growing bunch.

TikTok theories that the reality star was pregnant almost seemed to be confirmed on Aug. 19, when TMZ quoted Caitlyn Jenner saying she has another grandchild “in the oven.” That outlet is now reporting that it’s Burt Jenner and his wife, Valerie, expecting a child, but it wouldn’t be the first time two members of the family were pregnant at the same time.

Other outlets also reported the news — Us Weekly cited multiple sources, including one who said that Jenner “has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant” and “has always wanted another kid close to [her 3-year-old daughter] Stormi’s age.” In Touch and People also pointed to multiple sources confirming the baby news, which, as People noted, is not super surprising to those who have been keeping up with Jenner on social media. In an April Instagram Live, she revealed that she’d like to have “seven kids down the line, but not right now.”

Even if Jenner’s timetable moved up for her second child, the news has been a long time coming for many observant fans. One prevailing TikTok theory revolved around Jenner’s low-key social presence lately — as user carolinecaresalot said on Aug. 11, attendees at the star’s 24th birthday party shared photos of food and scenery, but not of the birthday girl herself.

Carolinecaresalot also pointed out that the photo Kylie posted of herself wearing a green dress with pink acrylic nails did not match the manicure she had in Kim Kardashian’s photo of a birthday toast in which Jenner’s hand is tagged and seems to be sporting lime green tips. The user cited the speculation that Jenner was posting from a collection of pre-snapped photos to avoid giving away her baby bump.

Despite the reports (and pretty convincing TikTok investigation), it’s worth noting that Jenner herself has not confirmed that she is pregnant. But given the fact that Jenner didn’t officially confirm her first pregnancy until after Stormi was already born — via that iconic “To Our Daughter” video — her silence so far makes sense. She explained her decision to keep this part of her life private during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion. “I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me, personally,” Jenner said during the special, which aired in June. “I didn't know how I would bring that to the public, too. I think it was just something I needed to go through by myself."