Lady Gaga’s long-awaited new album Mayhem is as chaotic as it sounds, spanning many genres and lyrical themes with songs that tackle fame to straight-up club bangers. But even chaos can result in a happy ending. In the penultimate song, “Blade of Grass,” Gaga tells the story of her fiancé Michael Polansky’s proposal, metaphorically and literally.

In the sweeping, romantic ballad, Gaga paints a picture of finding love and beauty in times of darkness, using a ring made of grass as a sign of her commitment. On the soaring chorus, she nods to her struggles with fame, the album’s central theme, and makes it clear that she’s found her footing with Polansky.

“I've been so lonely in this field, fightin’ a battle with no shield,” she sings. “Come on and wrap that blade of grass, I will make it last.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gaga said “Blade of Grass” was inspired by a special moment before their engagement. “The song was about a memory that I had of us standing in the backyard, and he said, ‘When I propose to you, what am I supposed to do?’” she recalled. “And I said, ‘You can just wrap a blade of grass around my finger in the backyard. And I’ll say yes.’”

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

However, the song’s ominous piano and dystopian imagery point to something more solemn, which Gaga said was intentional. “It was the memory of the past haunting me... I had a friend that got married in my backyard, who died of cancer,” she said, referring to Sonja Durham, who passed away in 2017. “I was remembering that this happy moment was happening in a place where it was bittersweet.”

Months later, on April Fools’ Day, Polansky proposed with a braided green band made to resemble a blade of grass — plus an actual diamond ring.

Lady Gaga’s “Blade Of Grass” Lyrics

Read the Mayhem song’s full lyrics below.

Lovers kiss in a garden made of thorns

Traces of lonely words, illusions torn

You said, “How does a man like me love a woman like you?”

I said, “Hold me until I die and I'll make you brand new”

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

Around my finger like a cast

‘Cause even though the church burned down

I'll be your queen without a crown

I've been so lonely in this field

Fightin’ a battle with no shield

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

I will make it last

This is the lawn of memories I mourn

I fall into your arms, shelter from storm

You said, “How does a man like me love a woman like you?”

I said, “Hold me until I die and I'll make you brand new”

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

Around my finger like a cast

‘Cause even though the church burned down

I'll be your queen without a crown

I've been so lonely in this field

Fightin' a battle with no shield

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

I will make it last

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

I will make it last

I'll give you something

Yeah, it's no diamond ring

The air that I’m breathing

Forever’s not enough

Oh, so we’ll both sing

Yeah, it's not the same thing

Yeah, it's not the same thing

Forever's not enough

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

Around my finger like a cast

‘Cause even though the church burned down

I'll be your queen without a crown

I've been so lonely in this field

Fightin’ a battle with no shield

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

I will make it last

Come on and wrap that blade of grass

I will make it last