After months of teasing, online theories, and a countdown, Lady Gaga has finally unveiled LG7 (aka what fans have called her long-awaited seventh studio record). On Jan. 27, the singer announced that her new album Mayhem will be released on March 7.

Gaga started teasing the new album with a week-long countdown, with each day representing one of her first six studio albums, from The Fame to Chromatica. However, some lucky fans found out about Mayhem first after spotting teaser posters on billboards in New York, Gaga’s hometown, and Las Vegas, where she has performed two residency shows.

When the countdown on her website ended, Gaga announced Mayhem on social media, unveiling the spooky cover art and a teaser video filled with many Easter eggs.

Gaga’s Mayhem Album Cover

The Mayhem cover art is as dark and chaotic as the album title promises, featuring a stark black-and-white image of Gaga looking through a shattered mirror as her distorted reflection haunts her from the side.

Lady Gaga

Gaga’s website also unveiled an alternate album cover, which shows two menacing angles of the singer looking directly into the camera. This cover is only available on CD and vinyl exclusively on her website.

Lady Gaga

Gaga’s Mayhem Tracklist

The Mayhem tracklist will be officially announced closer to the release date. However, Gaga’s teaser video features freaky flashes of the song list, including many spooky titles reminiscent of her Fame Monster era.

Gaga’s Grammy-nominated Bruno Mars collaboration “Die With A Smile” is on the album, along with Mayhem’s second single “Disease,” which was released in October. The singer will reveal her third single with a music video during the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2. Read the supposed tracklist below.

Instagram / Lady Gaga

“Disease” “Abracadabra” “Garden of Eden” “Perfect Celebrity” “Vanish Into You” “Killah” (feat. Gesaffelstein) “Zombieboy” “Lovedrug” “How Bad Do U Want Me” “Don’t Call Tonight” “Shadow of a Man” “The Beast” “Blade of Grass” “Die with a Smile” (with Bruno Mars)

Gaga’s Mayhem Inspiration

In a September interview with Vogue, Gaga opened up about the creative process for Mayhem, revealing that her fiancé Michael Polansky encouraged her.

“Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record,” she recalled. “He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.’”