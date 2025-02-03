Just days after announcing her long-awaited seventh album, Mayhem, Lady Gaga has unveiled a new single, “Abracadabra,” from the forthcoming album. The singer premiered the music video for “Abracadabra” during the 2025 Grammys — and, much to the delight of fans, it’s a banger made for the dance floor.

As the song’s title indicates, Gaga casts a spell in her new single, commanding her listeners to dance the night away. “Abracadabra, abra-ooh-na-na / Abracadabra, abra-ooh-ga-ga,” she sings in the chorus. (Gaga fans may be reminded of her 2009 hit “Bad Romance,” which similarly featured catchy gibberish.)

The video, co-directed by Gaga, Parris Goebel, and Bethany Vargas, sees a version of Gaga wearing all black face off against another Gaga in a dance battle. A third Gaga, dressed as the “lady in red,” oversees the events from on high.

Gaga’s latest offering from Mayhem comes months after her spooky single “Disease,” released in Oct. 2024, and her hit Bruno Mars collaboration, “Die With A Smile,” which received two Grammy nominations. Prior premiering her video, Gaga joined Mars onstage at the Grammys to pay tribute to Los Angeles with a rendition of The Mamas & the Papas’ “California Dreamin.’”

Gaga’s “Abracadabra” Lyrics

YouTube / Lady Gaga

Read the full lyrics for Gaga’s new single “Abracadabra” below.

[Intro]

The category is “Dance or die” (Oh, ah)

Abracadabra, abracadabra (Ha)

Abracadabra, abracadabra (Yeah)

Pay the toll to the angels

Drawn in circles in the clouds (Ooh)

Keep your mind on the distance

When the devil turns around (Ooh)

Hold me in your heart tonight

And the magic of the dark moonlight (Oh)

Save me from this empty fight

In the game of life

Like a poem said by a lady in red

You hear the last few words of your life

With a haunting dance, now you’re both in a trance

It’s time to cast your spell on the night

“Abracadabra, abra-ooh-na-na

Abracadabra, abra-ooh-ga-ga

Abracadabra, abra-ooh-na-na”

In her tongue she said, “Dare for lovе tonight”

Abracadabra, abracadabra, abracadabra, abracadabra

Feel the heat under your feet, thе floor’s on fire

Abracadabra, abracadabra

Choose the road on the west side

As the dust flies, watch it burn (Ooh)

Don’t waste time on feeling

Use your passion, move again

Hold me in your heart tonight

And the magic of the dark moonlight (Ooh)

Save me from this empty fight

In the game of life

Like a poem said by a lady in red

You hear the last few words of your life

With a haunting dance, now you’re both in a trance

It's time to cast your spell on the night

“Abracadabra, abra-ooh-na-na

Abracadabra, abra-ooh-ga-ga

Abracadabra, abra-ooh-na-na”

In her tongue she said, “Dare for love tonight”

Abracadabra, abracadabra, abracadabra, abracadabra

Feel the heat under your feet, the floor’s on fire

Abracadabra, abracadabra

Phantom of the dance floor, come to me

Sing for me your sinful melody

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (Rah)

Abracadabra, amor-oo-na-na

Abracadabra, morta-ooh-ga-ga

Abracadabra, amor-oo-na-na (Ah)

In her tongue she said, “Death or love tonight” (Rah)

Abracadabra, amor-oo-na-na

Abracadabra, morta-ooh-ga-ga

Abracadabra, amor-oo-na-na

In her tongue she said, “Death or love tonight”