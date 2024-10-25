Dr. Lady Gaga, MD, will see you now. On Oct. 25, the singer released “Disease,” the first offering from her long-awaited seventh studio album, due in February 2025. On the new single, she lives up to her title of Mother Monster, promising to heal all of our suffering. But first, she takes listeners on a journey straight out of a scary movie.

Gaga previously teased “Disease” with a horror film-inspired poster and a teaser video in which she gets chased down by a mysterious car. The song leans into her dark avant-garde tendencies, recalling the bombastic electro-rock sound of her 2011 album, Born This Way.

Lyrically, the song acts as a contrast to Gaga’s 2017 single “The Cure,” a wholesome electro-pop bop about healing fans with her love. Except “Disease” makes healing sound a little more twisted, as Gaga wickedly promises that she’s the only medicine that will work.

“You’re so tortured when you sleep, plagued with all your memories / You reach out and no one's there, like a god without a prayer,” she taunts on the second verse, before assuring on the chorus, “I could play the doctor, I can cure your disease.”

Lady Gaga’s “Disease” Lyrics

Instagram / Lady Gaga

Read the full lyrics to Lady Gaga’s new single “Disease” below.

There are no more tears to cry

I heard you begging for life

Running out of medicine

You're worse than you've ever been

(Ah-ah) Screamin' for me, baby

(Ah-ah) Like you're gonna die

(Ah-ah) Poison on the inside

I could be your antidote tonight

(Ah-ah) Screamin' for me, baby

(Ah-ah) Like you’re gonna die

(Ah-ah) Poison on the inside

I could be your antidote tonight

I could play the doctor

I can cure your disease

If you were a sinner

I could make you believe

Lay you down like one, two, three

Eyes roll back in ecstasy

I can smell your sickness

I can cure ya

Cure your disease

You're so tortured when you sleep

Plagued with all your memories

You reach out and no one's there

Like a god without a prayer

(Ah-ah) Screamin' for me, baby

(Ah-ah) Like you're gonna die

(Ah-ah) Poison on the inside

I could be your antidote tonight

(Ah-ah) Screamin’ for me, baby

(Ah-ah) Like you’re gonna die

(Ah-ah) Poison on the inside

I could be your antidote tonight

I could play the doctor

I can cure your disease

If you were a sinner

I could make you believe

Lay you down like one, two, three

Eyes roll back with ecstasy

I can smell your sickness

I can cure ya

Cure your disease

Oh-ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

Cure your disease

Oh-ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah

I can smell your secrets, I can cure your

Bring me your desire, I can cure your disease

If you were a sinner, I could make you believe

Lay you down like one, two, three

Eyes roll back with ecstasy

I know all your secrets, I can cure ya

Ah, cure your disease

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah, ah, ah, cure your disease

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, cure ya

Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah

I can smell your sickness, I can cure ya

I can cure your disease

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah, ah, ah, cure your disease

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah, cure your disease

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah-ah, ah, ah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh