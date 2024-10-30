Lady Gaga Tortures Herself In “Sick & Twisted” New Music Video

Paws up, Little Monsters. On Oct. 29, Lady Gaga dropped the much-anticipated music video for “Disease” — the first cut from her upcoming seventh studio album — and the verdict is in: Mother Monster is so back.

Directed by Tanu Muino, the video begins on a suburban street with a possessed-looking Gaga lying on the hood of a car driven by another, creepy version of herself. The Grammy winner later fights off several other iterations of Gaga in the video and becomes trapped between two walls that slowly close in as she attempts to flee.

“I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It’s never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic.” Gaga said of the visuals. “‘Disease’ is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me.”

The “Disease” video marks the first of potentially many new visuals for Gaga’s seventh album, dubbed “LG7” by her legion of Little Monsters, and fans were quick to share their thoughts on the singer’s “sick and twisted” release.

Lady Gaga in the “Disease” music video. Jasmine Safaeian/Lady Gaga

Mother Monster Is Back

With the video’s dark, horror-esque vibes, many fans gleefully compared the “Disease” visuals to some of her earlier work. Namely, 2010’s The Fame Monster and 2011’s Born This Way.

“Welcome back the Fame Monster Lady Gaga,” one fan declared on X (formerly Twitter). “We’ve dreamt of having this Lady Gaga back I am in tears,” another wrote, while one user also commented, “Gaga essentially dropping a mini horror film for Halloween like we truly are so back in ways we never even truly were before.”

Meanwhile, others praised some of the themes explored in Gaga’s latest release. “The depiction of depression and claustrophobia, and the realization that only you have the utmost power to face your fears to rebirth out of the darkest trenches… Lady Gaga this is cinema,” someone else commented.

Before unveiling the video for the LG7 lead, Gaga expressed her “insane joy” over fans’ reaction to “Disease,” writing on Instagram, “I honestly am trying to find the right words to say - I have been so excited to release my new music and to see all the monsters come alive.”

The singer also teased her “unhinged” upcoming album with Rolling Stone, which is scheduled for release in February 2025.