Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem lives up to its title, but there’s a lot of sweetness and romanticism, too. In the track “How Bad Do U Want Me,” Gaga goes full-on ’80s prom ballad, even eliciting comparisons to Taylor Swift.

In the flirty bop, Gaga taunts her beau — likely her fiancé, Michael Polansky, who is credited as a co-writer — about how much he loves her rather than the “good girl” he dreamt would be his life partner.

“‘Cause you like my hair and my ripped-up jeans, you like the bad girl I got in me,” she sings on the soaring chorus. “She's on your mind, like, all the time, but I got a tattoo for us last week / Even good boys bleed, how bad, bad do you want me?”

By singing about her “bad girl” side, Gaga subtly nods to her fiery persona, which is a recurring theme across Mayhem as she grapples with the dark side of fame and learns how to re-embrace being “Gaga” again. Only this time, it’s wrapped up in a sugary sweet metaphor about the man she will soon marry.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Did Taylor Swift Contribute To Gaga’s New Song?

After Mayhem was released, fans quickly compared “How Bad Do U Want Me” to Taylor Swift’s music on social media. Many pointed out how the synthy, mid-tempo jam would fit perfectly on 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Some even tried to spread a rumor that Swift is singing background vocals on the track, but she is not credited for working on the song.

Lady Gaga’s “How Bad Do U Want Me” Lyrics

Read the song’s full lyrics below.

The good girl in your dreams

Is mad you're lovin' me

I know you wish that she was me

How bad, bad do you want me?

You're not the guy that cheats (Not the guy that cheats)

And you're afraid that she might leave (That she might leave)

'Cause if I get too close, she might scream

"How bad, bad do you want me?"

'Cause you like my hair and my ripped-up jeans

You like the bad girl I got in me

She's on your mind, like, all the time

But I got a tattoo for us last week

Even good boys bleed

How bad, bad do you want me?

(How bad, bad do you want me?) (How bad, bad do you want me?)

'Cause you hate thе crash, but you love the rush

And I'll make your hеart weak every time

You hear my name, 'cause she's in your brain

And I'm here to kiss you in real life

'Bout to cause a scene

How bad, bad do you want me?

You panic in your sleep (Panic in your sleep)

And you feel like such a creep (Feel like such a creep)

'Cause with your eyes closed, you might peek

So hot, hot that you can't speak

You're so f*cked up with your crew (F*cked up with your crew)

But when you're all alone, it's true (All alone, it's true)

You know exactly what we do

How bad, bad do you want to?

'Cause you like my hair, my ripped-up jeans

You like the bad girl I got in me

She's on your mind, like, all the time

But I got a tattoo for us last week

Even good boys bleed

How bad, bad do you want me?

(How bad, bad do you want me?)

(How bad, bad do you want me?)

'Cause you hate the crash, but you love the rush

And I'll make your heart weak every time

You hear my name, 'cause she's in your brain

And I'm here to kiss you in real life

'Bout to cause a scene

How bad, bad do you want me?

Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl

Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl bad

Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl

Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl mad

A psychotic love theme

How bad do you want me?

That girl in your head ain't real

How bad do you want me, for real? (Oh)

'Cause you like my hair, my ripped-up jeans

You like the bad girl I got in me

She's on your mind, like, all the time

But I got a tattoo for us last week

Even good boys bleed

How bad, bad do you want me?

(How bad, bad do you want me?)

(How bad? Tell me)

‘Cause you hate the crash, but you love the rush

And I'll make your heart weak every time

You hear my name, but she's on your brain

And I'm here to kiss you in real life

'Bout to cause a scene

How bad, bad do you want me?

Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl

Uh-oh, oh, you love a good girl bad

Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl

Uh-oh, oh, you make a bad girl mad

A psychotic love theme

How bad do you want me?