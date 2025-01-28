Lady Gaga Opens Up About Having Kids With Fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has motherhood on the brain. In her new Elle cover story, published on Jan. 28, the singer revealed that she plans on having children with her fiancé Michael Polansky. The couple got engaged in April after four years of dating, and accidentally revealed their engagement in July, when Gaga introduced Polansky to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as her “fiancé.”

During the interview, Gaga stated that she envisions a life in the “not-too-distant future” that would consist of “[her] and Michael and [their] kids.”

The writer gave her a warning about kids by sharing a biting anecdote about her own child, who wrote a savage note to Gaga after learning that her mom would be doing an interview rather than taking her to the toy store. “Lady Gaga, I like you, but your [sic] not the best,” she wrote, in part. In response, Gaga laughed and remarked, “Oh, I’m ready.”

In true songwriter fashion, Gaga made a poetic metaphor that explained how important family is to her. “Family—it’s like the roots of the tree,” she said. “They grow long, and sometimes they’re mangled, and sometimes they’re full of water, and sometimes they’re thirsty. Family is what makes you who you are, and it also defines your need for change.”

What Gaga Wants Her Kids To Know

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Gaga also shared what she wants her future kids to know about her career. “I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them,” she said. “I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me. Maybe other than that I just did my best. And tried to stay true to myself along the way.”

However, she welcomes the questions about her career when they eventually come. “My kid might one day say, ‘Mom, why do you do these things? I saw a funny video of you dressed up.’ Most certainly that will happen,” she said. “And you know, maybe it’s okay to say, ‘What do you think?’”

Gaga said that she and Polansky hope to encourage their future children’s individuality. “That’s something Michael and I have talked about a lot—allowing our kids to be their own people,” she said. “It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world. And they’re told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat…I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are.’”