Along with major career projects like Joker: Folie à Deux and her new album Harlequin, Lady Gaga is also busy preparing a personal milestone — her wedding to fiancé Michael Polansky, whose proposal to the singer felt like an April Fool’s Day joke.

Gaga stopped by The Graham Norton Show on Sept. 27 to discuss the Joker sequel, in which she plays Harleen “Lee” Quinzel opposite Joaquin Pheonix, and her “companion album” to the film. She also talked about her personal life on the BBC talk show, including her engagement to Polansky.

“He proposed on April 1 and I thought he was joking,” Gaga confessed, revealing that she initially wanted to keep their engagement “a secret,” before the news was accidentally revealed by an unexpected source.

Gaga recalled visiting the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with Polansky, where they were introduced to the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. Their encounter was later posted to TikTok by Attal. However, Gaga introduces Polansky as her “fiancé” in the viral clip, revealing their engagement.

“We went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister and I was caught on camera saying, ‘This is my fiance,’” the singer told host Norton. “I had wanted to keep it a secret.”

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at the Joker: Folie à Deux premiere. Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Gaga’s Relationship Timeline

In a recent profile for Vogue, Gaga revealed that she and Polansky were set up by her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, who had met her daughter’s future fiancé through philanthropic work. The couple then reportedly began dating in 2019 and later confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February 2020.

While the “Bad Romance” hitmaker hasn’t revealed much about her relationship, she referred to Polansky as “the love of my life” in a 2020 interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

The couple were later seen together at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, where Gaga performed the U.S. national anthem, and again in October 2023 while leaving a Saturday Night Live after-party.

Before Polansky, Gaga was engaged to her ex-fiancé Christian Carino, who she dated for two years before breaking up in early 2019. The singer also previously got engaged to Friday Night Lights and Shameless star Taylor Kinney in 2015. However, they called off their engagement in 2016.