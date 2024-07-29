Gaga, ooh-la-la, Mother Monster is engaged. Following her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, the singer stopped by an aquatics event in the French capital with her boyfriend of four years, Michael Polansky.

In a now-viral TikTok posted on July 28, Gaga introduces Polansky as her “fiancé” to the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, seemingly confirming their engagement.

Gaga and Polansky reportedly began dating in 2019 and later confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February 2020. The couple have since been spotted together numerous times, including at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, where Gaga performed the U.S. national anthem, and at a Saturday Night Live after-party in October 2023.

While Gaga hasn’t revealed much about her relationship with Polansky, she referred to him as “the love of my life” in a 2020 interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe.

The “Stupid Love” hitmaker was previously engaged to her ex-fiancé, Christian Carino. The couple had dated for two years before splitting in early 2019. Before that, Gaga got engaged to Friday Night Lights and Shameless star Taylor Kinney in 2015. However, the couple called off the engagement in 2016.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky. EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP/Getty Images

As mentioned, reports of Gaga and Polansky’s engagement come a few days after the singer performed at the 2024 Opening Ceremony in Paris on July 24.

Performing atop a staircase alongside the River Seine, Gaga sang a cover of late French singer Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plume” (“My Thing With Feathers”) entirely in French.

After her performance, the Grammy winner took to social media to express her gratitude. “Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music,” she wrote. “I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris.”