The Laguna Beach Cast Is Coming Together For A Reunion Special

It’s time to go back to the real Orange County. After 20 years, the Laguna Beach cast is uniting for a Roku reunion special that will celebrate the beloved MTV reality show, which ran from 2004 to 2006. Currently titled Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion, it’s set to premiere in 2026.

Getting The Gang Back Together

Following the lives of several high school students in Laguna Beach, the show documented the teens’ everyday adventures and focused heavily on their romantic entanglements. The love triangle involving Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari was a major storyline in the first two seasons. All three stars are not only participating in Roku’s reunion but also executive producing it.

Other cast members joining include Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser. It’ll be the first time they all reflect on Laguna Beach on camera together.

“When I first pitched the show to my bosses at MTV, never in a million years did I think we would find such a perfect group of real friends,” said Liz Gateley, the series creator, in a press release. “The show not only changed my life and the cast’s lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who’ve been waiting for this.”

J. Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Gateley called it “a dream” to reunite Laguna Beach’s stars for Roku as well as to work with Conrad, Colletti, and Cavallari as executive producers.

What To Expect

Roku teased that the reunion will “celebrate the nostalgia, friendships, and coastal backdrop” of the original series. They’ll go back to Laguna Beach, share untold behind-the-scenes stories, and react to episodes of the original series. The cast will have a lot to talk about, from the “drama, drama, drama” to how the show impacted their lives.

How To Watch

An exact premiere date in 2026 hasn’t been announced. When it arrives, the reunion special will stream for free on Roku devices and TVs. Viewers will also be able to find it online at TheRokuChannel.com, plus on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.