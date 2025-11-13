Laura Bell Bundy has become a pro at taking our favorite nostalgic characters to Broadway, originating the role of Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray and earning a Tony nomination for her turn as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical. Now, she’s heading back to the ’90s to bring an iconic comedy to the stage: Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion.

Romy & Michele: The Musical officially opened off-Broadway at New York’s Stage 42 on Nov. 10, bringing the story of Sagebrush High School’s Class of 1987 reunion to life, with new music by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay.

Bundy plays Romy opposite Kara Lindsay’s Michele, taking over the roles played by Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in the 1997 comedy. This marks Bundy’s first time leading a musical since Legally Blonde in 2007, and true to her character, she was so excited for it. “All I've had for the past six days are gummy bears, jelly beans, and candy corn,” she told People in September.

Of course, she had to celebrate the new musical in style and document every moment. Below, Bundy takes Bustle behind-the-scenes as she gets ready for the opening night of Romy and Michele: The Musical, from the red carpet and curtain call to her post-show routine.

“A quick peek at my Palm Springs-inspired dressing room! My little oasis at the theater.”

Laura Bell Bundy

“My snickie snacks. But honestly, I will work for Lays. If I don’t have chips after a show, something’s gone awry. No dairy was used in the making of this picture.”

Laura Bell Bundy Laura Bell Bundy 1 / 2

“Opening Night Gift for the cast made by Showboy Bakeshop.”

Laura Bell Bundy Laura Bell Bundy 1 / 2

“Sweet gifts from cast and friends.”

“Pre red carpet vocal warm up for placement before the loud crowds— vocal coach Andrew Byrne (@singingathlete) heard on my tape. While Dylan Silver (@dylasilv) does my glam!”

Laura Bell Bundy

“Ready for the red carpet!”

Laura Bell Bundy

“It’s red carpet go time!”

Laura Bell Bundy Laura Bell Bundy 1 / 2

“Wig off head. Wig on head!”

Laura Bell Bundy Laura Bell Bundy 1 / 2

“Sun salutations and warrior poses are a must to get the body moving… the real warm-ups.”

Laura Bell Bundy

“It’s places! Fully dressed! L.F.G!”

Laura Bell Bundy

“‘Business woman special’ wigs going on. Kara going off.”

Laura Bell Bundy

“My iS Clinical post-show skin regimen.”