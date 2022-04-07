Meet The England Captain Hoping To Bring It Home At The Women’s Euros

Leah Williamson has ticked off several impressive achievements during her career as a footballer. Now, the sports star has been announced as the England captain for the upcoming Women’s Euros 2022. The Arsenal defender is hoping to lead the Lionesses to victory in the absence of Steph Houghton, who is unable play due to injury. But who is Leah Williamson, and what else is there to know about the award-winning player?

Born and raised in Milton Keynes, Williamson has been making her mark in women’s football ever since she was a child. In fact, she was even named England Women’s Youth Player of the Year and FA WSL Continental Cup Player of the Year in 2014, and was also awarded PFA Young Women’s Player of the Year in 2015.

She then went on to sign her first professional contract with Arsenal that same year and has been at the club ever since, winning several league cups with the formidable team.

Williamson then made her debut on the senior England Women team in June 2018 and scored her first England goal in Nov. 2019. By Sept. 2021, she was chosen to step in as temporary captain when Houghton sustained her injury.

When she received the news she had been awarded the England captaincy permanently, Williamson said in a statement: “This is an incredibly proud moment for me and my family. I am honoured to be asked to lead us at the Euros. Steph Houghton is one of this country's all-time greats and to follow in her footsteps — and all of those special names who have led the team in the past — means so much.

"Although I will be wearing the armband, I know we have a squad full of leaders who share my pride and passion in playing for our country.”

She then added: “Whether I am captain or not, I will never take anything for granted and will always do my best for England every time I pull on the shirt."

Williamson is no stranger to social media meaning that fans can keep up with the Nike athlete’s career highlights, holiday snaps, and campaigns on Instagram (@leahwilliamsonn). You can also find her on Twitter (@leahcwilliamson) and on TikTok (@l6williamson), where she shares football challenges and dance routines with her England teammates.

The Lionesses kick-off their Euros campaign in the opening match against Austria at Old Trafford on Jul. 6, 2022. After facing Australia, England will also play Norway and Northern Ireland in Group A.