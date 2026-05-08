No one is more upset that Elle Woods is moving to Seattle on the Legally Blonde prequel series than the 2001 film’s fans. On May 7, Prime Video unveiled its first Elle teaser, which sees Reese Witherspoon’s iconic lawyer in high school (played by Lexi Minitree) and living her worst nightmare: moving to Seattle.

As Witherspoon teased to Bustle in March, Elle has to trade in her beloved Bel-Air home and sunny California pool days for Seattle’s constant rain, saying, “It's really fun to see Elle Woods as this fish out of water in 1990s grunge-era Seattle.” But when the teaser dropped, many fans on X (formerly Twitter) didn’t see it as fun — they seemed just as upset as Elle was.

A surprising number of viewers argued that Elle’s move didn’t reflect Witherspoon’s disposition in the original film, and negated her experience as an outsider at Harvard Law School. “Elle Woods in Legally Blonde is the quintessential rich LA girl which is why Harvard is such a fish out of water experience for her… what do you mean she lived in Seattle?” one fan asked.

Meanwhile, some fans are just choosing not to consider this storyline as canon, even though they haven’t seen it yet. “No, I don't accept this,” one wrote. “Elle Woods has never set foot in Seattle in her life. Pre-Harvard, her entire life was Southern California. Just no.”

Frankly, they’re overreacting just a smidge. No person has just one “fish out of water” experience in their life, and it’d make sense that Elle’s relocation reminded her that she’s a California girl at heart, which would still make Harvard just as jarring for her. Plus, fans don’t even know how her time in Seattle plays out yet — perhaps she moves back quickly, and it ends up being a total blip.

Thankfully, some people were on board, praising the story's unexpected twist. “Nothing could prepare me for the character-building plot simply being Young Elle Woods Moves To Seattle (during arguably the greatest time to live in Seattle),” one user wrote. And as one fan pointed out, “Without a plot of Elle Woods leaving her rich, blonde, and pink bubble, this would just be another Clueless series.” That wouldn’t be a bad thing at all, honestly, but Elle thrives when faced with challenges.

As Witherspoon told Bustle, Elle will still feature the trademarks that made Elle Woods... well, Elle. “It was actually a great exercise in going back through the original two Legally Blonde movies and finding the specificity of character,” she says. “Like Elle Woods and her dog are both Gemini and vegetarians, and all the little details of what she wore, and how she likes Prada.”