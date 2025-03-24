It’s time to find your perfect pink ’fit — and maybe a sweet, supportive pup. The Legally Blonde prequel series is officially underway and has begun announcing its cast.

ICYMI, Prime Video’s Elle will follow Elle Woods in her formative teenage years. “Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law,” Reese Witherspoon wrote on Instagram, “she was just a regular ’90s high school girl.”

Witherspoon, who first brought Elle to life in 2001’s Legally Blonde, serves as executive producer on the new series. She recently shared with People that production would begin this March. So there’s no better time to meet the Elle cast and characters, who include familiar faces and rising stars alike.

Lexi Minetree As Elle Woods

In February, 23-year-old Lexi Minetree was announced as the titular teen in Elle. Witherspoon revealed Minetree got the role in person, thanking her for the “amazing” and very on-brand audition tape (which included her playfully applying for the job in a pink bikini à la Elle’s Harvard application in Legally Blonde).

In an Instagram post, Minetree thanked Witherspoon for passing down the role of Elle Woods. “I already love her so so much,” she wrote. “I promise she’s in good hands.”

Minetree’s resume before Elle includes a guest spot on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2024, and she starred in the Lifetime movies My Amish Double Life and The Paramedic Who Stalked Me.

June Diane Raphael As Elle’s Mom

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Elle’s parents weren’t exactly the most encouraging of their daughter’s scholarly pursuits in Legally Blonde. As her mom put it, “You were first runner-up at the Miss Hawaiian Tropics contest. Why are you going to throw that all away?”

But what were they like when Elle was in high school? June Diane Raphael will answer that question in the new series, where she plays mom Eva. “Bending and snapping with excitement over here !!!! 💕💕💕💕” she wrote on Instagram to celebrate her casting.

Raphael is known for playing Jane Fonda’s daughter on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, and has appeared in several comedies, including Bride Wars, Anchorman 2, and Long Shot.

Tom Everett Scott As Elle’s Dad

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Rounding out the Woods family is Tom Everett Scott as Elle’s dad, Wyatt, who, like Mrs. Woods, criticized Elle’s desire to study law in Legally Blonde. “Law school is for people who are boring, and ugly, and serious,” he said. “And you, button, are none of those things.”

You likely know Scott from his breakout role in the 1996 film That Thing You Do! More recently, he played Conrad and Jeremiah’s dad on The Summer I Turned Pretty.

This article will be updated as more casting information becomes available.