Former Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman has died at the age of 78. As per the Daily Mail, Goodman’s manager confirmed that he passed away following a short illness on Saturday, April 22, at a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where he was surrounded by his family.

Goodman was best known for appearing on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars between 2005 and 2022, and the show’s UK counterpart, BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, on which he starred as the head judge between 2004 and 2016.

Born in London in 1944, Goodman began his career working as an apprentice welder and had dreams of one day becoming a professional footballer. After suffering a foot injury aged 20, a doctor recommended he should start dancing to help with recovery — kick-starting what would become a hugely-successful competitive dancing career.

Along with his many television gigs, Goodman enjoyed a string of other successful ventures, including his 2009 autobiography Better Late Than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom and his two follow-up books, Len's Lost London and Dancing Around Britain.

Following the announcement of his death, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Goodman, including the BBC Director-General Tim Davie, who wrote in a statement “Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Meanwhile, Goodman’s longtime Strictly Come Dancing co-star Craig Revel Horwood wrote in an emotional tribute: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a ten from Len and seveeeeern’ will live with me forever.”

