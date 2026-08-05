I dreamed a dream that I finally heard “I Dreamed A Dream” from Les Misérables live — and it has now come true. On July 28, Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular held its gala opening to celebrate the show’s first North American run at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, and Bustle is taking you behind the curtain with exclusive backstage photos.

Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular takes the iconic 1985 musical, still the longest-running West End musical of all time, and turns it into a spectacle built for a rock star, with a live orchestra and innovative new set design. The new show has played 34 cities across 16 countries but has never toured the U.S. before. This makes Radio City its first stateside stop, and the only North American engagement of 2026.

The production features a massive cast of over 65 stars and orchestra members, led by Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, and Gerónomi Rauch, who share the role of Jean Valjean, and Bradley Jaden and Jeremy Secomb, who both play Javert. Samantha Barks, who starred as Éponine in the Oscar-winning 2012 film, returns to the stage in a new role, playing the lead heroine, Fantine.

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The cast also features Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras.

On the special gala night, guests were treated to a performance of the show and witnessed surprise appearances by theater legends. Patti LuPone, who originated the role of Fantine on the West End, joined Barks, Ako, and other Éponines and Fantines onstage, while Aaron Tveit, who starred in the film, performed alongside the show’s Jean Valjeans.

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Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular has a strictly limited engagement running through Aug. 9 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.