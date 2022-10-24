Beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died after a reported car accident. The Will & Grace and American Horror Story star was 67. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood on the morning of Oct. 24 and crashed his car into the side of a building. Jordan’s agent David Shaul confirmed his death to Variety. Bustle has reached out to Jordan’s reps for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Shaul told Variety in a statement. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan was best known for his work on popular sitcoms like Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, The Cool Kids, and the ongoing Call Me Kat, as well as recurring roles on dramas like American Horror Story. His film credits include The Help and Sordid Lives, which was adapted from a 1996 stage play for which Jordan received rave reviews as Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram. In 2020, he became a viral sensation after posting Instagram and TikTok videos videos of his candid and hilarious musings amid lockdown, skyrocketing from 80,000 Instagram followers to an astounding 5.8 million. Drag queen Trinity the Tuck even imitated Jordan on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, before Jordan directed an episode of the show later that year.

Many of Jordan’s former co-stars and fellow actors are taking to social media to pay tribute to their beloved friend. Jordan’s Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack called him the “funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known,” while Sean Hayes wrote that “there will never be anyone like him.”

This post will be updated as more details come in.