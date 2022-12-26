Letterkenny Season 12 Has Already Been Filmed

The Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players are still feuding in the titular small town of Letterkenny in Season 11. In the latest chapter of the Canadian sitcom, the town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble, according to the streaming service, which added, “and that’s just for starters.”

Though Hulu has not announced a Letterkenny Season 12 renewal just yet, it appears that Canada’s Crave has, and several cast members posted photos from the set, signaling that it’s all but certain. Writer-director Jacob Tierney, who plays Glen, posted about filming Season 12 in a Sept. 8 Instagram post. Meanwhile, The Produce Stand podcast has a whole Twitter thread of behind-the-scenes cast photos from the Season 12 set.

“Our show has grown at its own pace, which is really nice. We never felt like we were under a microscope,” Tierney explained to Entertainment Weekly earlier in the year. “We began as a pretty little show, with nobody paying a lot of attention to us, and luckily, we still kind of live that way. We’re left alone to do our own thing.”

That’s something that’s ultimately helped the show smoothly coast through 11 seasons. “I don't think we feel pressured to do anything other than make a good show,” he added. “After this many episodes, sometimes you can lose track of yourself and be like, ‘Oh my God, are we phoning this in? Is this not funny?’ [But] I think if we feel like we can keep each other creatively engaged, then we can keep an audience creatively engaged. Sometimes we've definitely looked at each other and been like, ‘Are we gonna do more? Okay, let’s do more. People seem to want them.’”

That certainly seems to be the case among the comedy’s diehard followers. As you await an official renewal announcement, here’s everything else to know about Letterkenny Season 12 so far.

The Letterkenny Season 12 Cast

Any official casting announcements remain forthcoming, but in addition to Tierney, Season 11 starred: creator and executive producer Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), Patrick McNeil (Connor), Lisa Codrington (Gail), and Dan Petronijevic (McMurray).

According to one of James Daly’s (Ron) Instagram Stories, it appears that he, Sash Striga (Aly) and Nadine Bhabha (Bianca) will also be making comebacks.

The Letterkenny Season 12 Potential Premiere Date

Seasons 8-11 all got Christmas Day premiere dates in Canada, so it’s likely that Season 12 could follow suit and begin streaming via Crave on December 25, 2023. That would mean Hulu would also continue the U.S. drop the following day, December 26, 2023.

This post will be updated as more Letterkenny Season 12 details become available.