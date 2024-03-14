Lindsay Lohan wants women to feel powerful in their postpartum bodies. In a new interview with Bustle, Lohan opened up about post-baby body image, saying she didn’t feel “pressure” to immediately snap back into shape after welcoming her first child.

In March 2023, Lohan announced she was expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. The couple welcomed their son, Luai, in July, with her rep saying, “The family is over the moon in love.”

Speaking to Bustle nine months later, Lohan encouraged women to take it easy on themselves and embrace their postpartum body. “I was so attached to [Luai] that my last thought was going on a treadmill,” she says. “I feel like we put so much pressure on ourselves to have to look ‘good’ so soon, but you look so beautiful [postpartum]. Give yourself time.”

Lohan’s relaxed attitude toward her postpartum body also applies to the popularity of Ozempic, which she doesn’t want to partake in. “Everyone’s getting so thin now,” she says. “I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there’s pressure.”

Lindsay Lohan departs The Plaza Hotel on March 07, 2024 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Lohan proudly showed off her post-baby body on Instagram in August, around a month after giving birth, and made a Mean Girls reference in the process. “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” she wrote. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! Because I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

Since her son’s birth, Lohan has been careful not to share too much of her baby boy online. However, she’s been open about how much she’s loving motherhood. “It’s a whole new, different kind of love you thought you could never experience,” she told Bustle.