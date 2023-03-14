There’s going to be a new baby Plastic in the world. Lindsay Lohan is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, as she told TMZ on March 14. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” she told the outlet in a statement. Lohan also announced their upcoming arrival on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of a white baby onesie that reads “coming soon.” “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the post.

The Mean Girls star got engaged to Shammas, a Dubai-based banker, on Nov. 11, 2021. Lohan posted a slideshow of candid selfies of the couple, flashing her new sparking diamond ring, to announce their engagement, which also marked their Instagram debut. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she wrote.

Seven months later, on her 36th birthday, Lohan casually revealed that they were married, without revealing when their wedding took place. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she wrote on July 2. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Lohan has opened up about her family plans in the past, telling Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried in a feature for Interview that she was looking forward to having kids during her acting resurgence. “I want to do a few fun things, and then I want to do some more serious things. And I want to have kids,” she said, adding that she and Shammas planned to raise their kids in Dubai, where she moved in 2014. “It’s so safe there, and the schools are great,” she said. In response, Seyfried advised Lohan to start her family on her own timeline. “Your talent isn’t going away,” she said. “Your head’s in the place where you’re like, I want to work and I want to have kids. So just do it.”