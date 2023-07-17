Lindsay Lohan Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Bader Shammas

The woman who once played 11-year-old twins Hallie and Annie in The Parent Trap is now a mom. Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas, a “beautful, healthy” son named Luai, as first reported by Page Six and confirmed to People by Lohan’s representative. The baby was born in Dubai, where Lohan moved in 2015 and met Shammas, but an exact birthday was not made clear. “The family is over the moon in love,” Lohan’s rep told the outlet.

Lohan herself has yet to publicly comment on the birth of her and Shammas’ first child or his name, though Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield or protector.” The actor announced that she was expecting in March 2023, sharing a photo of a white baby onesie that said “coming soon...” on her Instagram. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” she told TMZ. Lohan has kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy by sharing photos of her baby bump and even a sneak peek of her nursery just days before the birth.

Speaking to Allure in June, Lohan expressed her excitement about becoming a mother. “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she said. “It’s overwhelming, in a good way.” She went on to tell the story of how she found out she was pregnant, stating she felt “different” while doing press in New York, took a test in Dubai, and immediately told Shammas about the positive result. “It was so unexciting,” she recalled. “I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, ‘Guess what?’ He goes, ‘We are?’”

But she doesn’t plan on giving up her career, which has been experiencing a “Lohan-naissance” thanks to leading roles in Netflix films like Falling for Christmas and the upcoming Irish Wish. She even has a network of former co-stars and maternal figures to lean on for advice. “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” she said. “She was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.’” Perhaps the baby will make a cameo in Freaky Friday 2, which Curtis and Lohan are currently in talks to make happen.