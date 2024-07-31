Lisa Kudrow is looking back on the highs and lows of her career. During a recent interview on the SmartLess podcast, the actor revealed that before finding fame on Friends, she was cast as Roz Doyle in Fraiser. However, her tenure on the sitcom didn’t last long.

“I didn’t film it, I got fired from Frasier,” Kudrow clarified, before recalling the “devastating” feedback she received from the show’s director, James Burrows, who told her “This isn’t working” during a run-through of the first episode.

The role of Roz Doyle eventually went to Perri Gilpin, who played the character throughout Fraiser’s 11-season run.

“I was trying to like [ask], ‘What can I do?’ But I think they did make a casting mistake because I went to the network with Perri Gilpin,” she said. “I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Perri should have always been Roz.”

Airing between 1993 and 2004, Fraiser was created as a spinoff of Cheers, and followed psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) as he returned to his hometown of Seattle, where he worked as a radio host.

After missing out on Fraiser, Kudrow quickly secured a role on another sitcom, Mad About You. While her agents advised her not to take the job, the actor explained on the SmartLess podcast that she was “not in a position to say no” at the time.

Lisa Kudrow in Mad About You. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

On Mad Abou You, Kudrow played the unnamed character of “Waitress.” After impressing the show’s writer and creator, Danny Jacobson, “Waitress” was eventually named Ursula Buffay — a character who later appeared in Friends.

As Kudrow recalled on the podcast, another Mad About You writer recommended her for the role of Phoebe Buffay to Friends creator, David Crane. The actor crossed paths with Fraiser director Burrows while auditioning for the role, and was “the only cast member for Friends that had to audition for Jimmy Burrows.”

“When I had my audition ... it was just this small room,” she recalled. “[Burrows] is sitting at a desk. I’m in a chair, and the audition was like a little monologue. And when I’m done, he just went, ‘No notes.’ And I thought, ‘Alright. I don’t know what that means. It’s hopeless.'”

Kudrow went on to land the role of Phoebe, playing the character on Friends for ten seasons (1994 - 2004). She also became the first of her cast mates (Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry) to receive an Emmy on the show, when she won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1998.