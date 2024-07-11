Lisa Kudrow is reminiscing on one of Friends’ most memorable episodes. The actor recently recalled filming the Season 5 episode “The One Where Everybody Finds Out,” revealing to The Hollywood Reporter that one hilarious scene was improvised by her co-star, Matt LeBlanc.

The episode originally aired in 1999 and saw Phoebe, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Joey (LeBlanc), and Ross (David Schwimmer) discover that Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) are secretly dating.

In one famous scene, Phoebe flirts with Chandler, attempting to get him and Monica to come clean about their relationship. While helping Phoebe seduce Chandler, Joey quickly unbuttons her shirt with one hand, revealing her brand underneath. “Wow, you didn’t rip off any buttons,” Phoebe quips, to which Joey replies, “Not my first time.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kudrow revealed that the unbuttoning of Phoebe’s shirt wasn’t in the script, and was suggested by LeBlanc “to up the stakes.”

“I think it was him that went, ‘What if he just [imitates unbuttoning a shirt with one hand] … and the shirt flies open?’” Kudrow told the outlet. “And they’re like, ‘Are you OK wearing a bra?’ And I went, ‘A bra? There’s more covering than a bathing suit! It’s fine.’”

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow in Friends. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Kudrow’s recollection of the scene is one of many fond memories from her time filming Friends, which aired for ten seasons (1994 - 2004). “You’re just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes,” she added. “These are funny people.”

Paying special tribute to her late co-star Perry, who died aged 54 in October 2023, Kudrow said he was “especially” funny on set, revealing that his goal was, “‘How many laughs can I get in real life every day?’” She continued, “So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces.”

Kudrow’s Friends Rewatch

In her recent The Hollywood Reporter interview, Kudrow also disclosed that she is rewatching the hit sitcom in memory of Perry.

“I wasn’t able to watch it because it’s too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that’s OK,” she said. “And it’s just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him].”