Lisa Kudrow had a moment worthy of a mic drop when she settled the most infamous Friends debate once and for all: were Ross and Rachel on a break? Naturally, she was correct, but she’s not done talking just yet. During her May 7 appearance on The View, the actor explained her hot take, asking, “OK, can I say more about that? Because that wasn’t the complete thought.”

Earlier in the week, Kudrow appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and argued Ross and Rachel were on a break, agreeing with Jennifer Aniston’s character over David Schwimmer’s but pointed out what was really important. “It’s beyond break or not — he was a bad boyfriend,” she declared.

On The View, Kudrow wanted to clarify that Ross hadn’t always been a bad boyfriend. “He wasn’t at that moment, and then he got better by the end, and he was sending her off, like, ‘Yes, go to Paris. Don’t think twice. It’s great opportunity,’” she explained. However, she maintains that he totally sucked while fighting with Rachel about the “break.”

“In that season where, you know, ‘we were on a break,’ to me, it didn’t matter that he cheated,” she said. “It was way after the fact that he was completely unsupportive and dismissive of her career and her job and her dedication to it. [He was] like, ‘Well, I haven’t seen you in three nights because you got a crisis.’ And, yeah, that’s what bothered me.”

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On Fallon, Kudrow said she and her entire cast (well, except Aniston) once sided with Ross, but her stance has since shifted.

“We were like, ‘They were on a break.’ Like, ‘Rachel, that hysterical shrew, not letting him sleep with someone and won’t get back together,’” she recalled. “She shouldn’t have gotten back with him because he was horrible. I don’t care if he slept with three other women or no other women. You had a crisis at work, so you weren’t available, and he flipped out.”

Despite her thinking, Kudrow has no qualms about Ross and Rachel getting their happy ending. “She loves him,” she told The View. “They have a child together. No, she’s not going to Paris, yeah.” However, as The Summer I Turned Pretty fans know, the smarter decision is always going to Paris.