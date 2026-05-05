For decades, the world has been divided and torn apart over one pertinent question: Were Ross and Rachel on a break? Friends star Lisa Kudrow revealed her hot take about the “break” debacle on the May 4 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, joking, “I’m afraid now to bring it up.”

However, she ended up settling the debate entirely.

In Season 3, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) fought over whether he was right to hook up with another woman after declaring that they were “on a break,” with the two having very different ideas of what a break constitutes. For Rachel, a break was not the same as a break-up, but in Ross’ eyes, he became single. While they eventually reconciled, viewers still argue about it to this day.

During her interview, Fallon asked Kudrow the age-old question, and she emphasized what was actually important. “Well, no. But it’s beyond that,” she said. “It’s beyond break or not — he was a bad boyfriend.”

Naturally, the audience erupted in applause. “Oh, you agree! Oh, I feel better,” she said. “Thank you for this. Thank you, all of you.”

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Kudrow expanded on her opinion, stating that the whole cast was on the same page at one point. “We did the reunion just like five years ago,” she recalled. “We were all so like, ‘They were on a break.’ Like, ‘Rachel, that hysterical shrew, not letting him sleep with someone and won’t get back together.’” However, since then, her stance has evolved.

“She shouldn’t have gotten back with him because he was horrible,” she clarified. “To me, it’s like, I don’t care if he slept with three other women or no other women. You had a crisis at work, so you weren’t available for a few nights, and he flipped out. And you’re like, ‘Wow!’”

When Fallon asked if Schwimmer was aware of her opinion, she stayed silent, which said it all.

For the record, Aniston and Schwimmer tend to agree with their respective characters. He told Fallon definitively back in 2020 that “they were on a break,” declaring that “it’s not even a question,” while she clarified in a 2021 Instagram post, “For the record… we were SO not on a break.” That said, none of that matters now, since Kudrow got it correct.