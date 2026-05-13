Romy and Michele are always a little late to the party, as seen in the 1997 cult classic comedy, but Lisa Kudrow has reassured us that their comeback is in the works. On May 11, the actor gave a new update on a potential sequel to her beloved film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, and it sounds like things are finally in motion.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote the series finale of The Comeback, Kudrow teased that her next project just might be the long-awaited sequel. “Well, I mean, there's a really funny script, and things are kind of moving toward it.” She was a bit more tight-lipped in her prior interview on The View, saying she “hasn’t been authorized to announce anything,” but admitting that it “feels close” to a reality.

Mira Sorvino, the Romy to Kudrow’s Michele, previously revealed that a sequel was officially in development, confirming The Hollywood Reporter’s story that she and Kudrow were in final talks to reprise their roles. “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion Sequel Is (Unofficially) a Go at 20th Century!!!” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), tagging her co-star. “I couldn’t be more excited!”

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The original film followed the unambitious BFFs as they headed to their 10-year reunion, deciding to appear more successful than they really are to impress their former classmates and crushes. The film also starred Alan Cumming, Justin Theroux, and Elaine Hendrix, and if Sorvino has it her way, all of them will make their own grand return for the sequel.

“Almost every single character from the original that was important is coming back,” she told People in 2024. However, she clarified that the film and all of the accompanying business deals have yet to be green-lit. “This is all pending, them making deals, them saying yes, but they're all in there,” she added.

In March, Sorvino told Sophia Bush on her Work in Progress podcast that the sequel’s script was “evergreen” and teased that it would satisfy longtime fans. “I’m continuously amazed at how much this movie has meant to people in their lives,” she said.