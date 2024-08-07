Lisa Kudrow is reflecting on her Friends days, and the character she initially thought was gay.

On the July 22 episode of Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, the actor recalled her first table read with the late Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the sitcom. However, before meeting her co-star, Kudrow had made assumptions about Perry’s character.

“I thought that Chandler character, when I read it, I thought, ‘Oh, they have a gay character, that's good,’” she confessed. “That's all I heard, you know.”

Kudrow (who played Phoebe Buffay) then revealed she was taken aback by Perry’s portrayal of Chandler as the Friends cast read through an early script.

“At the table read, I just did a double take at him [like], ‘Oh my god.’ I never, even in a million years, could have envisioned anyone playing the character like that,” she continued “And with his own rhythm and everything. It's his own. Impeccable timing, but also just [hilarious].”

Kudrow and Perry starred in Friends throughout its ten-season run (1994 - 2004) along with their co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc.

While the character of Chandler was not gay, and married Monica Geller (Cox) in Season 7, Friends co-creator David Crane previously said the writers could have “taken the character in that direction.”

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in Friends. Warner Bros. / 'Friends'

“We didn’t go into this determined that Chandler would be straight,” Crane told The Advocate in 1996. “If we had cast a different actor – who was gay – there was the option that we would have taken the character in that direction.”

Kudrow’s Friends Rewatch

On the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Kudrow also shared that she’s been revisiting Friends following Perry’s death, after previously not being “able to watch it at all.”

“After Matthew died, I could start watching the show again because it wasn’t about me. It had to do with him for some reason,” she added. “And so, I have started watching Friends. Not started like season one… But there are marathons on, and I have spent, at times, since he died, all day long watching the show.”

Perry died at the age of 54 in October 2023. In an Instagram tribute honoring her late co-star, Kudrow thanked Perry “for the best 10 years a person gets to have.”

“Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you,” she added. “Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”