Positive Coronavirus Tests Have Put Little Mix’s The Search On Hold

Little Mix's new talent show has already been a huge hit with fans but sadly, on Oct. 14, the BBC announced that Little Mix The Search would have to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among those involved. The BBC said in order to keep every member of the team safe they’d have to put a pause on the competition for a few weeks.

In a statement shared on the show's official Twitter page, the production team wrote:

“Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

They confirmed that the people involved are now self isolating.

The last few weeks of The Search has seen different groups battling it out to go on tour with Little Mix in 2021. Every episode thus far had been pre-recorded around February, but Oct. 17 would have been the first live show. The contestants have been living together and getting training from coaches. While it hasn’t been confirmed who has tested positive for COVID-19, Sky reports that it isn’t any of the Little Mix girls.

The BBC have said they’re planning to return with The Search on Oct. 24, the same night that the new series of Strictly Come Dancing airs. It promises to be a big night in TV.