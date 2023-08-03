Lizzo Addresses “False Allegations” After Former Backup Dancers File Lawsuit

Lizzo has broken her silence after being faced with a string of “false allegations.” As per NBC News, a lawsuit filed by three of the singer’s former backup dancers on Aug. 1 accused Lizzo of sexual harassment, body shaming, and creating a hostile work environment. On Aug. 3, the Grammy winner spoke out about the “unbelievable” claims made against her, adding that they’re “too outrageous to not be addressed.”

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo wrote in a statement. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The “Juice” hitmaker went on to explain that she has “high standards” when it comes to her music and performances. “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Addressing allegations of sexual harassment and body shaming in the recently filed lawsuit, Lizzo added that she “cannot accept” people using her openness with sexuality to misrepresent her, and claimed that she would “absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

The singer signed off the statement by thanking her supporters, writing: “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this.”

As mentioned, Lizzo’s statement comes just days after three of her former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against the singer in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Following the initial reports, Oscar-nominated director Sophia Nahli Allison weighed in on the allegations made in the lawsuit, claiming that she walked away from a 2019 Lizzo documentary after she was allegedly “treated with such disrespect.”

“I witnessed how arrogant and unkind she is,” Allison claimed. “I was not protected and was thrown into a s***** situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f****** can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt but I’ve healed.”