Lizzo’s Flute Sasha Is The Star Of An SNL Orchestra Sketch

As all Lizzo fans know, the true star of her concerts is her flute, which goes by the name Sasha Flute and even has its own Instagram account. So it’s only fitting that Sasha was given a starring role in one of Lizzo’s Saturday Night Live sketches when the singer hosted the April 16 episode. In an orchestra-themed sketch, Lizzo played a flautist on the DeVry Institute Symphony Orchestra who couldn’t help but insert her own flair into their performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

