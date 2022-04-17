Lizzo’s SNL Monologue & Performance Keeps Her Chris Evans Dreams Alive

Lizzo just took a DNA test and it turns out she’s actually not 100% that bitch. As she told viewers in her Saturday Night Live monologue on April 16, she’s about “50% that bitch, 10% boss bitch, and 40% flute-playing, band nerd bitch.” But what she actually wants to be is Chris Evans’ baby mama. During her monologue, Lizzo nodded to the TikTok she created about her celebrity crush in August 2021, where she joked about being pregnant with Evans’ baby.

During her monologue, the “Truth Hurts” singer addressed the fan “gossip” that she’s “dating every little white boy in Hollywood,” including every member of One Direction and, of course, Captain America. “I even heard that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby,’” she said, breaking out into laughter. “It’s called manifesting.”

During her first performance, Lizzo once again proved that she is indeed part “flute-playing, band nerd bitch.” In an SNL first, Lizzo introduced herself, saying “Ladies and gentleman, me!” before taking the stage to give the first live performance of her new single “About Damn Time.” Midway through the song, she brought out her famous instrument, Sasha Flute, and gave viewers a classic Lizzo flute solo.

More to come...