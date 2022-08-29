Lizzo used her time onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs to shut down her detractors.

During her acceptance speech for the Best Music Video For Good statue — which she’d won for her “About Damn Time” video — the musician referenced an unnamed critic. “And now, to the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press,” she said, then decided against going further. “You know what, I’m not gonna say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Because b*tch I’m winning, ho! Big b*tch is winning, ho!”

Fans suspected that she was referencing comedian Aries Spears, who’d made disparaging comments about her body during a recent interview.

