Paris Hilton’s Daughter London Made Her Debut In Adorable Family Photos

On a day when Taylor Swift had fans singing, “So Long, London,” another celebrity invited the world to say hello to a very different London. Paris Hilton shared the first photos of her 5-month-old daughter with husband Carter Reum on April 19. “Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” she began an Instagram caption that accompanied a carousel of photos of her family of four.

Meet London

Long before London arrived, she was one of her mom’s wishes. “I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember,” Hilton added in her caption. “I’m so grateful she is here … I truly cherish every moment I spend with her.”

Hilton shouted out her son, Phoenix, who was born in January 2023, and celebrated the love both of her kids have brought to her life this past year. “My angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother,” she wrote. Her post’s four-photo carousel included two snaps of just Hilton and London, one of her and Phoenix, and one of the four Hilton-Reums, all shot by photographer camraface.

The family photos had Hilton’s fans and friends gushing in the comments. Stars like Demi Lovato, Octavia Spencer, Ashley Benson, Selma Blair, Sofia Richie, and her sister, Nicky Hilton, all responded. “The most gorgeous family!!!” Blair wrote. “Love you and this loving and perfect crew. Welcome to the family London.”

Mission Complete

London was a surprise arrival for fans. Hilton and Reum kept quiet about their surrogacy experience before announcing they’d welcomed a daughter on Instagram on Nov. 23. “Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton wrote alongside a photo showing a pink onesie with London’s name on it.

They went on to reveal a lot more about their parenting journey in Season 2 of their Peacock reality series, Paris in Love, which dropped on Nov. 30. “Life felt complete having Phoenix,” she said on the show, “but I feel like it’ll feel more complete when I have a daughter, London. … The time is coming soon.”

Since then, she’s been inspired by her “incredible journey through motherhood” to work with Sia on the song “Fame Won’t Love You,” as she wrote in her April 19 Instagram post introducing London. “The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband [and] my family is more valuable than anything else in the world. It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart - whether with family, friends, or yourself.”