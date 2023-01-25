Paris Hilton Just Shared The First Photo Of Her Baby

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paris Hilton announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Carter Reum. The reality star, DJ, and socialite surprised fans with the Instagram announcement, which included a photograph of Hilton holding her tiny newborn’s hand. “You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote in an accompanying caption, along with a blue heart emoji. Hilton and Reum welcomed their bundle of joy via surrogate, and speaking to People, the former Simple Life star revealed that it has “always been my dream to be a mother.”

“I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton added. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

Soon after the happy announcement, the couple was inundated with well-wishes on social media from the likes of Heidi Klum, Lindsay Lohan, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, and Naomi Campbell, who wrote: “Congratulations to you both, biggest blessing.” Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian — who reportedly referred Hilton to her fertility specialist — also congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Speaking on The Trend Reporter podcast back in 2021, Hilton disclosed that she was planning to have her first child via surrogate, revealing that she had started the IVF process in early 2020.

The newborn’s arrival follows Hilton and Reum’s Nov. 2021 wedding, which saw the couple tie the knot in a spectacular Bel-Air ceremony. “Throughout the years, I was always searching for my partner,” Hilton told Vogue at the time of the pair’s nuptials. “Not only someone to share my dreams with but a man to build a future together ... Someone who is loving and kind. Someone to be a father to my future children.”