The first Love Is Blind baby is coming soon. On Nov. 21, Season 4 contestants Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski announced that they are expecting their first child, marking the first pregnancy announcement to come from a couple who got married on the U.S. Netflix series.

The couple told PEOPLE that they will welcome their first baby in spring 2024. “It's a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it's also such a beautiful thing,” Bliss told the outlet. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we've been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing.”

They have not yet found out the gender of their baby, but are planning to hold a gender reveal in the next couple months. “I think we both eventually want a boy and a girl — that'd be wonderful to have both,” she said. “But the top priority is just having a healthy baby and whatever gender it is, it will be very loved.”

More to come...