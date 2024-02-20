On Love Is Blind Season 6, contestant Chelsea Blackwell told her pod date, Jimmy Presnell, that people have said she looks like Megan Fox. Immediately, viewers criticized the comparison, especially after her eventual fiancé felt misled by her statement.

Chelsea responded to the outcry in a Feb. 19 TikTok video, where she poked fun at the criticism and asked for help. “This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward,” she said. “Please, I'm begging you.” In the caption, she joked, “Will the real Megan Fox please stand up.” (Fox has not yet reacted to the comparison.)

Earlier that day, she reposted a note from her friend Presley Carter on her Instagram Story, which defended her from negative comments. “It’s been so exciting to watch [Chelsea] and see everything!" Carter wrote. “Also very hard because people are so mean here on the internet and take reality TV way too seriously. Like it’s a show y'all, we need to cool it.”

Carter also claimed that the show’s editors “want to get drama and tell a narrative,” and can’t show everything that was filmed. “These are real people with feelings, and emotions,” she said. “With families and friends reading the comments. We’re ALL imperfect, all trying our best. Please respect the cast through this.”

Jimmy and Chelsea in Episode 6 of Love is Blind Season 6. Netflix

In the new season, which premiered Feb. 14 on Netflix, Presnell asked Blackwell, a flight attendant, who her celebrity doppelgänger would be during a pod date, and she responded by saying that people have told her she looks like Fox on airplanes. “It's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes," she said. "But I don't see it, so don't get excited. That's the only reason; there's nothing else.”

Despite warning him that she didn’t see the resemblance herself, Jimmy was still surprised when they got engaged and finally saw each other in person. “She definitely lied to me on how she looked,” he said in a confessional. “Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. But it doesn't really matter. At the end of the day, I'm attracted to her, and I can work with that.”

As of Episode 6, Jimmy might be rethinking that sentiment, as it ended with the two in a heated argument over Chelsea feeling “uncomfy” about him talking to another woman at a party. The next batch of episodes, out Feb. 21, will see the couple navigate life back home in Charlotte, North Carolina.