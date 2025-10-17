Disagreement over an engagement ring should be on every Love Is Blind fan’s bingo card. Season 9, like many before it, has seen couples prepare to meet at the altar, only to call off their relationship before tying the knot. Inevitably, the last-minute splits have prompted questions over who pays for the rings, how much they cost, and what happens after a breakup.

Love Is Blind Season 9 Ring Drama

The biggest ring dispute of Season 9 so far has been between Patrick Suzuki and Kacie McIntosh after she pulled away once they met face-to-face. He told his co-stars on camera, “I asked for the ring back and she stopped talking to me,” per Us Weekly. Still, she wouldn’t be the only one. On the Oct. 16 episode of the Love to See It podcast, Madison Maidenberg was open about keeping her ring after splitting from Joe Ferrucci.

Confirming she kept it, she said, “No question about where the ring goes at this point,” alluding to Ferrucci’s last-minute decision to dump her.

The conventional etiquette would suggest that only Maidenberg should keep hers. When an engaged couple doesn’t get married, it’s traditionally the dumpee who is expected to end up with the ring. Crucially, though, that logic is based on the assumption that the person who proposed paid for the ring.

Courtesy of Netflix

Who Pays For Love Is Blind Engagement Rings?

On LIB, the show will cover the cost of the ring, as creator Chris Coelen explained to Entertainment Weekly earlier in October. “We supply them with the rings, and at that point, those rings are theirs,” he said. “They never have to give them back if things don’t work out. They’re their rings.”

He acknowledged that some contestants have acted as if they were the ones to foot the bill in the past, adding, “If they want to say that they paid for them, then that’s up to them. They can say whatever they want.”

How Much Do The Rings Cost?

Coelen revealed that Love Is Blind engagement rings usually range in price from $3,500 to $5,000. Any upgrades would be at their own expense.

Who Gets To Keep The Ring After A Breakup?

In the case of a broken engagement, Love Is Blind doesn’t get involved. As Coelen said, “They’re their rings.” Fans often have strong opinions on the issue, but they ultimately have no say, either.

Love Is Blind Season 9 is streaming on Netflix.