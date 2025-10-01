At a clip of two seasons per year, the flagship Love Is Blind has traversed large swaths of the United States — from the Midwest and the South to the nation’s capital and beyond. And this time around, Netflix’s dating experiment comes to the Rocky Mountains.

So, what does Denver have in store? Here’s how the Love Is Blind Season 9 filming location and timeline factored into the drama ahead.

A Denver Dating Dilemma?

If you perused Season 9’s cast bios, you might have noticed Brenden Guthrie’s intro pointed to “Menver” as a factor in his dating woes.

According to the city’s Westword magazine, the term goes back two decades and refers to the imbalance of young men to women in the dating scene. The magazine cited data from the State Demography Office that showed there were 13,000 more men than women in the 18-to-35 age group in the year 2000. But while the catchy nickname persisted, Westword notes that it doesn’t hold true today, and there are, in fact, more young women than men in Denver in 2025.

While the idea of “Menver” may be outdated, singles pointed to other qualms with the Denver dating scene as well. For example, Ali Lima’s bio states that she has “encountered a lot of boys who aren’t ready to grow up, and she’s only in the market for men.”

Indeed, matchmaker April Davis told Westword that she’s observed lots of “Peter Pan syndrome” in the city — a colloquial term for immature men who aren’t keen to assume adult responsibilities. This can make Denver “worse for people seeking a serious, committed relationship,” Davis explained.

Here’s When Season 9 Filmed

Now that you know some of what Season 9’s singles are up against, it’s time to check the production timeline.

According to Axios Denver, Love Is Blind was spotted filming at venues across the city throughout March 2024. But before returning to “real life” in Denver, the Season 9 couples embarked upon a romantic post-engagement trip to Baja California in Mexico.

While the location of each season’s singles changes, the pods are actually located in a studio near Los Angeles, which took at least one contestant by surprise. “I was ignorant to the fact,” Jordan Keltner tells Bustle. “I thought they were in Denver ... I thought I wasn’t leaving anywhere. I was like, Oh, cool. They’re just gonna have pods in Denver, which is so funny to think.”